JSP to contest in 1/3rd seats in Telangana

Nalgonda: Actor and Janasena Party leader Pawan Kalyan said that there should be political and social change in the state of Telangana and called for the end of hereditary politics in the interests of the society

During his tour of the erstwhile Nalgonda district, he visited a camp at Lakkaram village in Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday. He met the family members of Kongari Saidulu, a party activist from Goparajupalli village in Valigonda mandal, who died in a road accident last year, and consoled the bereaved family. He assured that the party would bear the cost of education and medical care for the children in the future. He handed over a Rs 5 lakh cheque towards insurance from the party.

Later speaking to the media, he said Jana Sena would contest in next elections in Telangana and added that the party would contest in at least 25 seats or one-third seats in the state.

The issue of alliances would be discussed in due course. He said the party was transformed as Janasena an NGO was unable to provide a wide range of services to the people. He claimed that his party has a support of around 6,000 votes in every constituency in Telangana. He clarified that even if party candidates may not win, it would affect the winning chances of others. He said steps were being taken to strengthen the Janasena Party on the lines of TRS, BJP and Congress which were have strong organizational structure and presence in politics. He called upon party ranks to strengthen the party from the grossroots level. He said he would stay in Hyderabad for four to five days in a month to allot his time and efforts to the party Telangana unit.