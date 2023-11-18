Jubilee Hills constituency: MIM’s young candidate to take on two-time BRS MLA

Campaigns with AIMIM chief emphasises party’s development initiatives



Focuses on slum neglect, aims to end rowdyism, drug influence

Highlights lack of infrastructure, educational, health facilities

Notable works include Rs 77 crore projects, VDCC roads, sewage upgrades, parks

Gained recognition for Urdu inclusion, postponed flyover inauguration for language

Hyderabad: Gathered with hundreds of youngsters in posh areas of Jubilee Hills constituency, wearing a sherwani, Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sought support from the citizens during his Paidal Daura campaigning for the upcoming Assembly election in the State. The 37-year-old Faraz is one of the youngest men contesting the Assembly elections and is confident in winning the seat. He stated that his fight is to take up the infra developments in the segment.

The MIM-nominated Shaikpet Corporator Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin from the vibrant Jubilee Hills constituency is contesting his first Assembly election this year. Faraz is taking on the bigwig BRS, a two-time MLA, in the upcoming State Legislative elections.

He is a two-time (2016–2020) corporator from Shaikpet, a two-time (present) member of the GHMC standing committee, and the primary president of the party. The candidate launched a full-fledged political campaign with the party chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, knocking on every Jubilee Hills resident’s door and engaging the community in conversation about the party's developmental initiatives under the slogan “our work is our identity”. He was seen meeting street vendors and frying pakodas at a stall and ironing clothes along with a woman in Sri Ram Nagar and was seeking blessings from her by placing her hand on his head.

Faraz has a deep-rooted connection to the various communities. His political journey began with his unwavering commitment as a grassroots party activist in the MIM when he was a teen. He has been associated with the party for the last 15 years.

Speaking to The Hans India during his canvassing, Rashed Faraz, who is very confident of his winning, said, “His fight is not with any candidate contesting; his fight is for the infrastructure development in the constituency.” He said while targeting Congress candidate and cricketer Mohammed Azaharuddin, “He (Azhar) has no knowledge about the areas, localities, and slums in Jubilee Hills. He has no cadre in support; he free-falls and gains a party ticket"

With a strong focus on development, social justice, and progress, Faraz aspires to be the people’s voice, backing their rights and ensuring their representation in the political landscape. He seeks to bring positive change to Jubilee Hills by addressing the needs and concerns of its diverse population.

He said the Jubilee Hills constituency has a large number of slum areas that were neglected. The rowdyism in areas like Borabanda, Rahmath Nagar, and Yousufguda is very high, and this should be ended. The majority of youth here are under the influence of contraband drugs, and this must be stopped. The Jubilee Hills segment lacks development without proper infrastructure, educational institutions, and health centres, and the slums remain the same.

Faraz gained recognition for his grassroots approach to problem-solving and his dedication to improving the living conditions and infrastructure in his division. He took up various works worth Rs 77 crore till now. He took up various works, including the laying of VDCC roads, upgrading sewage, SW drains, box drains, and the water system in Shaikpet. He developed eight parks, all with open gyms, and installed 250 high-mass streetlights in the division, which is one of the highest in the GHMC.

Rashed Faraz rose to prominence after he postponed the inauguration of the Shaikpet flyover, which was to be done by Minister K T Rama Rao, for two days due to a lack of Urdu on the flyover board.