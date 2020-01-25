Judiciary Comes To Rescue Of Water Body Works begin on HMDA park at Shivrampally

Rajendranagar: Following a High Court's rebuke to GHMC chief for failing in protecting water bodies, the officials of Department of Urban Forestry have begun the stalled works of Tree Park and Walkway at HMDA Park at Shivrampally.



Earlier, the long-awaited works were put on hold several times soon after initiation. The HMDA park that stands on the dried portion of the historic Bum-Ruknud-Dowla Lake at Shivrampally, now wears a deserted look as the nursery was shifted elsewhere. This move has left a big chunk of land completely vacant and deserted for several years. "They have come up with the plan more than once in the past but have failed to execute it properly. Hope this time the officials will complete the project without succumbing to any sort of pressure," said Mohammed Zaheeruddin, a social activist from Shivrampally.

Abutting the National Highway 44 on the city outskirts, the park is now a complete vacant land spread over several acres of dried area of the lake. Anticipating that the prime land stands close to national highway could attract land sharks, the Hans India alerted the HMDA officials by raising the issue in June last year.

The Hans India report even attracted the attention of the then Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar, who took to his tweeter account and instructed the official concerned to visit the park and take stock of the situation.

Later on, the officials of Department of Urban Forestry visited it more than once and planned to promote the vacant part as Tree Park with Walkway in order to protect the empty space of the dried part of the lake. However, not much have done to turn the project into reality.

Meanwhile, the officials of irrigation department, too, made an unsuccessful attempt to fence the entire lake which according to them. They were stalled by the locals. Now, the officials of Department of Urban Forestry have yet again embarked on the works to complete the much-delayed project.

"We have started trenching works on the site to lay pipeline which is essential to ground before planting the trees. We are committed to completing the project. Rudimentary works will go on for a few days before planting the trees and saplings," reiterated Srinath Reddy, Forest Manager, Department of Urban Forestry.

