Junior doctors withdraws decision to strike in Telangana

Junior doctors in teaching hospitals across the state have withdrew their decision of boycotting their duties after successful talks with health minister Harish Rao.

The members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) had decided to strike from Friday in protest of reservation for in-service government doctors in the PG medical and diploma seats.

In a press release, the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) said that they have received assurances from the health minister that percentage of quota seats for in-service government doctors will not be enhanced any further and regular recruitment of doctors will be taken-up.

"The decision was taken on a balanced basis for both the in-service candidates and MBBS completed students," the statement reads, clarifying its decision of withdrawing the strike.