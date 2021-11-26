  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Junior doctors withdraws decision to strike in Telangana

Junior doctors withdraws strike after meeting minister Harish Rao
x

Junior doctors withdraws strike after meeting minister Harish Rao

Highlights

Junior doctors in teaching hospitals across the state have withdrew their decision of boycotting their duties after successful talks with health minister Harish Rao.

Junior doctors in teaching hospitals across the state have withdrew their decision of boycotting their duties after successful talks with health minister Harish Rao.

The members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) had decided to strike from Friday in protest of reservation for in-service government doctors in the PG medical and diploma seats.

In a press release, the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) said that they have received assurances from the health minister that percentage of quota seats for in-service government doctors will not be enhanced any further and regular recruitment of doctors will be taken-up.

"The decision was taken on a balanced basis for both the in-service candidates and MBBS completed students," the statement reads, clarifying its decision of withdrawing the strike.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X