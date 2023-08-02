Live
Jupalli’s inclusion in Congress remains a suspense
He went to Delhi join the party in the presence of top Congress leaders. However, the Parliament sessions are busy on the issue of Manipur
Hyderabad: Ex-minister Jupalli Krishna Rao's time to join Congress keeps getting postponed. Along with him, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who was expelled from BRS, has already joined Congress and became active in the party.
On the other hand, Jupalli reached Delhi on Tuesday. He went to Delhi join the party in the presence of top Congress leaders. However, the Parliament sessions are busy on the issue of Manipur.
On the other hand, opposition leaders are preparing to meet President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday. Congress National President Kharge and other top leaders are very busy in this process. With this, there is still no clarity on Jupalli's inclusion in the Congress and with this Jupalli is waiting for a call from the high command.