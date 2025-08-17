  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Jupally Krishna Rao review in heavy rains in Adilabad, gives directions to officials

Jupally Krishna Rao review in heavy rains in Adilabad, gives directions to officials
x
Highlights

Adilabad district in-charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao conducted a review regarding the recent heavy rainfall affecting the joint Adilabad district.

Adilabad district in-charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao conducted a review regarding the recent heavy rainfall affecting the joint Adilabad district. During a video conference with district officials, he emphasised the need to ensure that residents do not encounter any hardships due to the flooding.

Minister Rao highlighted the rising water levels of the Penganga river and urged officials to prioritise their efforts in the most severely affected areas. He instructed that residents in flood-prone zones be relocated to safer locations to protect their wellbeing.

Additionally, he called for the availability of Rural Water Supply (RWS) and health officials to support the affected population and address any emerging needs. The minister's proactive stance aims to mitigate the impact of the ongoing floods and safeguard the community.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick