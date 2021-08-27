Justice Ramachandra Rao is acting Chief Justices of Telangana High Court

New Delhi: Exercising his powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President has appointed acting Chief Justices for the High Courts of Telangana, Gujarat, Sikkim & Karnataka. These appointments have been made keeping in mind that the present Chief Justices of these four High Courts would be relinquishing the charge consequent to their appointment as Judges of the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao, senior-most Judge of the Telangana High Court, will be taking over after Justice Hima Kohli moves to the Supreme Court. Justice Ramachandra Rao was elevated as additional judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 29, 2012 and appointed a judge of the AP High Court on December 4, the next year.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, senior-most Judge of Karnataka High Court, will be performing the duties of the Chief Justice with effect from the date Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka relinquishes his post.

Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai, senior-most Judge of Sikkim High Court, will be stepping in place of Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari.

With regard to the Gujarat High Court, Justice Vineet Kothari, will perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice with effect from the date Justice Vikram Nath relinquishes the charge. Furthermore, Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya, will have to perform the duties of the Chief Justice with effect from September 2, 2021 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Kothari.