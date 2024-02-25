Live
K Srinivas Reddy appointed as Chairman of Telangana Media Academy
Highlights
The Telangana government has appointed K Srinivas Reddy as the Chairman of the Media Academy, with a term of two years. The announcement was made through an order issued by Special Secretary M Hanumantha Rao on a Sunday. As the Chairman of the Media Academy, K Srinivas Reddy will hold a cabinet rank status.
K Srinivas Reddy, who previously served as an editor for Visalandhra Patrika, is currently the editor of Praja Paksam magazine. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of media to his new role as the Chairman of the Media Academy.
It is noted that Allam Narayana served as the Chairman of the Media Academy before K Srinivas Reddy's appointment.
