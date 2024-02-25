  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

K Srinivas Reddy appointed as Chairman of Telangana Media Academy

K Srinivas Reddy appointed as Chairman of Telangana Media Academy
x
Highlights

The Telangana government has appointed K Srinivas Reddy as the Chairman of the Media Academy, with a term of two years.

The Telangana government has appointed K Srinivas Reddy as the Chairman of the Media Academy, with a term of two years. The announcement was made through an order issued by Special Secretary M Hanumantha Rao on a Sunday. As the Chairman of the Media Academy, K Srinivas Reddy will hold a cabinet rank status.

K Srinivas Reddy, who previously served as an editor for Visalandhra Patrika, is currently the editor of Praja Paksam magazine. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of media to his new role as the Chairman of the Media Academy.

It is noted that Allam Narayana served as the Chairman of the Media Academy before K Srinivas Reddy's appointment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X