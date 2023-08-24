Kadiyam wins first battle, gets rousing reception of supporters

Jangaon: Station Ghanpur was abuzz with thousands of BRS cadres on Wednesday, and it appeared like that they were celebrating the victory of Kadiyam Srihari even before the elections to the Assembly are scheduled later this year. The cadres gave a rousing welcome to Srihari, taking out a huge rally from Nellutla to Station Ghanpur, around 23 kilometres. It may be noted here that the BRS leadership chose Srihari to field him from Station Ghanpur in place of sitting MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah.

Addressing a public meeting at Station Ghanpur, the former deputy chief minister Srihari said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a visionary and Telangana is in his safe hands.

Srihari said that he will strive hard to develop the constituency with the support of Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Thatikonda Rajaiah. “With the elections around the corner, the BJP and the Congress have been making tall promises to lure the people. Both these parties have nothing to show in the States ruled by them,” Srihari said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Dayakar Rao expressed confidence that Kadiyam Srihari will win the Station Ghanpur seat hands down in the upcoming elections. He urged the party cadres to work for the BRS win, setting aside the differences among them. Rythu Bandhu State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy also spoke. The sitting MLA Rajaiah who made it clear that he would abide by the party line on Tuesday, didn’t attend the public meeting.

Earlier in the day in another development, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who tried to meet Rajaiah in Hanumakonda to console him was stalled by Rajaiah’s followers. Rajaiah’s followers said that their leader was not available to speak. It’s learnt that Rajaiah was also not available on his phone.

Rajaiah’s aides said that their leader was busy distributing CMRF checks. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy told the media that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will speak to Rajaiah in a couple of days. He said that Rajaiah will be given a good position.