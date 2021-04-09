Kakatiya era jewellery found in Jangaon district

Jangaon: A treasure trove stashed in a copper vessel was found near Pembarthy in Jangaon district on Thursday. The construction workers stumbled upon a vessel that contained gold and silver ornaments when they were leveling an 11-acre piece of land adjacent to the National Highway-163 by an earthmover for the purpose of developing plots.

The vessel is believed to be of Kakatiya times. The locals gathered in large numbers as soon as the news spread that a lanke binde (vessel) was unearthed. Some of them even started doing puja of the vessel. They also demanded that a temple should be built at the site.

The Police and Revenue officials who rushed to the spot as soon as they got wind of the vessel stashed with ornaments. The ornaments were weighed in the presence of Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao, Jangaon Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) P Ravinder, Jangaon ACP S Vinod Kumar and villagers.

The pot contained about 187 grams of gold ornaments and 1.727 kg of silver ornaments. The copper vessel weighed 1.2 kg. Later, the officials shifted the vessel to the District Collectorate.

"The 11-acre land has been cordoned off by deploying the police. The land owner was told to suspend the development work until further orders," District Collector K Nikhila said. We have informed the Archaeology Department about the treasure trove, and they will examine the ornaments.

Only then the historical significance of the treasure trove will be decided, the Collector said. The vessel was stored in the strong rooms of the Warangal Urban district treasury, she added.

Meanwhile, a team of officials of the Archaeology Department visited the spot to pick up evidence of historical significance of the ornaments.

Pembarthy Sarpanch Ambala Shankar Goud said that Mettu Narsimhulu of Bhogaram village under Keesara mandal in Medchal district purchased the land.

Sanketa Ilamma said that her sons - Sanketa Yellaiah, Narsaiah, Parashuramulu and Praveen – sold the land to Narsimhulu. She alleged that Narsimhulu may have found more such vessels, but he was hiding the fact. The villagers were also of the same opinion, it's learnt.