IAS conferment list by CS draws TDP criticism

Vijayawada : Former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao alleged that violating model code of conduct chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sent proposals for conferred IAS posts to the officials of their own district who are supporting YSRCP. He said the YSRCP government was trying to offer IAS posts setting aside qualified officers.

Speaking to media persons at party office on Saturday, Devineni Uma alleged that the government should issue notification giving 45 to 60 days time for officials to apply for the IAS posts. But the government issued notification silently without any information to officials and prepared list violating model code. He alleged that Jawahar Reddy visited Bhogapuram recently as the YSRCP leaders are planning to take possession of valuable assigned lands before formation of new government.

Uma said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu also wrote letter to UPPSC chairman over the proposals sent by YSRCP government for IAS posts. He alleged that of the total list of 49 officials 10 officials are favourable to YSRCP government.

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said that the YSRCP leaders are making false propaganda that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been influencing the officials. He said that Constitution is supreme and now the police are ready to arrest Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy. Now the YSRCP leaders are fearing to act as agents on counting day. Stating that the winning of TDP is certain, Ramaiah said that fearing defeat the ruling party leaders were resorting to violence and attacking TDP activists.

He said that people came out for silent voting on polling day as they wanted real freedom from the repressive YSRCP government. He said as with Pinneli brothers absconding from Macharla, people of constituency are moving freely.