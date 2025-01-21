Live
- Kaleshwaram Commission to Question Agency Firms Over the Next Three Days in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The Kaleshwaram Commission is set to question various agency firms over the next three days, starting tomorrow. Tomorrow, the Commission will question the construction agencies involved in the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla projects. On the following day, New Era (Navayug) will appear before the Commission, while L&T (Larsen & Toubro) will be questioned on Wednesday. On Friday, Afcons agency firm will take the stand.
This inquiry is part of the ongoing investigation into the execution and progress of key projects under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, a flagship initiative in Telangana aimed at enhancing water supply across the state. The Commission’s scrutiny will focus on the performance, challenges, and delays faced by the construction firms involved. The outcomes of these inquiries will likely play a crucial role in determining the accountability and future course of action regarding the ambitious project.