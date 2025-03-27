Kaleshwaram is colossal wastage of public money: BJP

Hyderabad: Stating that Kaleshwaram was a colossal wastage of public money, the BJP member Palvai Harish Babu on Wednesday said that the government should take action as per the vigilance report which recommended action against engineers.

Harish Babu said that since KCR appointed engineers and took every key decision, the government should take action against him. Speaking in a discussion on the demands in the Assembly, Harish Babu said that the BRS leaders claimed that Kaleshwaram was an eighth wonder but the project was constructed on a loose soil. The project was earlier proposed in Tummidhatti where there was a rock foundation. Since the BRS created sins, the pillar sunk just before elections. He said, “The vigilance report says action should be taken against L&T, criminal prosecution against the contractor and engineers. If the action should be taken against anyone, it should be against KCR who took all the key decisions.” He urged the government to prove its commitment by taking action against KCR.

He said that the BJP does not want to be a destructive Opposition like the BRS and wanted to be a constructive Opposition. He pointed out that the figures were inflating the figures. “There is a difference of 20 per cent in the actual allocations and spending. The government takes Tamil Nadu as role model. While the State budget is Rs 3,05,000 lakh crore, the TN State had a budget of Rs 4,86 lakh crore. The State with four times the GSDP had just over 4 lakh crore budget. Over expenditure and under spending should be curtailed,” said Harish. He further said that 50 per cent of the expenditure was committed like salaries.

The BJP member urged the government to reconsider its decision to sell 400 acres of land in Gachibowli. This is the only breathing space in the city. The Telangana Rising is a good slogan but in fact Telangana is drowning in public debt. “Our economy size is $200 billion. CM says the State will have one trillion dollar economy. There is no action plan. In 2014, India was a 2 trillion dollar economy and today it was 4.3 trillion dollar economy. No other country has achieved such a feat. India now is the 5th largest economy and within two years India will be the third largest economy,’ he highlighted.

Stating that an unwanted hue and cry was going over the delimitation, the BJP member said that if there is any loss to the State, the BJP members would be the first to fight with the Centre. They are saying that BJP got less seats in South but the fact was NDA got 19 seats in Karnataka, 21 in AP, he pointed out.