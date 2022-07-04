Kaleshwaram project, an ATM for KCR : JP Nadda

Hyderabad: Alleging large-scale corruption in the TRS government, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday said the Kaleshwaram project has become an ATM for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Speaking during the 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, he targetted the TRS government on corruption. Nadda said when the Kaleshwaram project was started, its cost was Rs 32,000 crore and; now it has gone up to Rs 1.32 lakh crore. 'This has become an ATM for KCR', he charged.

The BJP chief talked about changing political scenario in Telangana. The manner in which huge gathering here is eager to listen to Prime Minister Modi shows that in the coming days KCR's exit is for sure from Telangana. "I have seen the changing picture of Telangana. When I came here during the Assembly elections I saw the manner in which people are vexed with KCR, the corruption of TRS government and their efforts to suppress the Opposition. People have decided to send KCR home and bring the BJP government," Nadda asserted.

The BJP leader mentioned the party's successive victories in the State. "I came here during the GHMC elections; I was told that we will get big success in the corporation polls. People have blessed the BJP and showed its power. People have also ensured victory of the party in Dubbaka. 'Aapne Dubbaka me dhamaka kiya aur Huzurabad me Huzur ko gher diya, gira diya. Aane wale samay me BJP ko apne ashirvad dena tay kar diya," said Nadda.

He targeted the CM on family politics stating that there was no employment for others as car was full with son, daughter, two nephews; the CM was in driver's seat. This corrupt government has no right to continue; time has come for double engine government", he said.