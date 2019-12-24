Kaleshwaram project comes to Sircilla school in 3D art

Sircilla: People are aware of schoolchildren going to historic and prominent places as part of their study tours, however, the students of Avanur government primary school in Mustabad mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district are enjoying the scenic beauty of the mighty Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project at their school with the 3D art of the project done on the walls of their classrooms.



The students have now become aware of the prestigious project without even visiting the site in Peddapalli district where it is constructed. The three dimensional paintings on the walls of the school about the project, its pumps, surge pools and project gates are not only attracting 170 odd students of the school, but also bringing the people of surrounding villages to the school, which, of late, has become a tourist spot.

It can be noted here that for increasing the strength in government schools, Information Technology Minister and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao had conceptualised the concept of painting on the walls of school buildings with pictures of historic sites and prestigious projects.

In this regard, the headmasters of government schools along with the staff members took the work forward and brought in the artists to paint the walls of school buildings not only with historic sites but also with the 3D art of waterfalls, forests, airports, various art forms existing in Telangana, T-Hub and etc to attract the children towards the schools. For the purpose, the government assured the school managements to support them nominally.





The headmaster of the Avanur school, Yadagiri, said, "Usually schools conduct study tours to various projects and historic sites, but the students of this school got an opportunity to witness and learn about such a prestigious project with the decision taken by the government."

With 3D paintings on walls of the school buildings, a pleasant atmosphere has been created, and the attendance percentage of students has also been increased. The students are not only enjoying the paintings on the walls, but also learning about the project, he added.

Naroju Chandu, the artist who drew the pictures, speaking to The Hans India said, "I am very grateful to KTR sir who had confidence in me and entrusted with the responsibility of painting pictures to attract the attention of children. With the suggestions taken by the school management, I started drawing pictures like trains, Golconda Fort, zoo park, double-decker buses, helicopter and airport along with others like Kaleshwaram project and Telangana art forms." I am glad that children are enjoying my paintings, he added.

"We are yet to get the opportunity to visit the Kaleshwaram project. However, before that, we are able to know about the project through the beautiful paintings drawn on the walls of our classrooms. Every day, we are experiencing the feeling of going to picnic by going to school and whenever there are intervals, we are assembling at the painting and are acting as if we are playing with the waters," shared B Ashwitha, a Class V student of the school.