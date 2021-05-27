Kaleswaram water will reach Baswapur reservoir by July end: Minister Jagadish

Bhongir: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy has announced that the Kaleswaram waters will reach Baswapur Reservoir by the end of July month. As per Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's orders, he toured 40 km along the canal embankments of Kaleshwaram package 14 and 15 for four hours on Wednesday.

Later, he held a special review meeting with Government Whip Gongidi Sunita, Bhongiri MLA P Shekhar Reddy, irrigation department officials Muralidhar Rao, Hareram and District Collector Anita Ramachandran and others at the construction site of Basvapur Reservoir.

Later speaking to the media, Minister Jagadish Reddy said plans were afoot to expedite the construction of Baswapur reservoir to fill it by the end of July.