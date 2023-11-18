Live
Kalvakuntla Kavitha falls sick during a road show in Jagityal
BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha fell sick and fainted during a road show conducted on Friday in Raikal Mandal Itikya as part of election campaign on behalf of Jagityal in support of BRS candidate Sanjay Kumar
While standing on the campaign vehicle, Kavitha suddenly fell down. BRS women workers responded immediately and helped her. Dr. Chandrasekhar Goud, chairman of the library gave preliminary treatment. However, Kavitha recovered after a while and started campaigning again.
The doctors said that MLC Kavitha was slightly unwell due to dehydration.
