Kalvakuntla Kavitha in home quarantine after MLA Sanjay Kumar tests covid positive

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has gone into self/home quarantine after she got in contact with the Jagiyal MLA Sanjay Kumar, who was tested positive for corona.

MLA Sanjay came in contact with Kavitha during the counting of votes in Nizamabad on Monday. Sanjay took twitter to disclose about getting positive for coronavirus. He said that he had done a rapid test and got negative and but in the RTPCR test, he was tested positive. He asked the leaders and workers who were in touch with him to get tested for Covid-19

Responding to the tweet of Sanjay, Kavitha wished for his speedy recovery. "I wish for your speedy and healthy recovery anna. As I recently came in contact with you, I will be quarantining myself for the next five days as a precautionary measure. I humbly request TRS cadre to avoid visiting my office for the next few days," said Kavitha in her twitter account.

Many leaders including Ministers have met Kavitha at her residence in the city during the last 24-hours to congratulate her for her victory in Council elections. The party leaders have been asked not to meet Kavitha during the next five days.