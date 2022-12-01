Kalvakuntla Kavitha lashes out at BJP govt. alleges resorting to dirty politics

In the wake of TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha's name surfacing in the remand report of the Liquor Scam case, the latter has come hard at the BJP government and made several accusations.



Stating that since Modi came to power in the country in the last eight years, the BJP has come to power in 9 states by bulldozing existing governments, she alleged that BJP is trying to win the upcoming general elections in the state next year with the help of ED and CBI.



She was enraged over the cases filed against ministers and MLAs along with him and termed it as a dirty political move. However, she said she would answer the questions if Enforcement Directorate comes and asks questions and appealed to Modi to change this approach.

Kavitha said it is not good to tarnish the reputation of the leaders by giving leaks. The TRS Rajya Sabha member said that they won't fear anything, no matter how many cases are filed and arrested.