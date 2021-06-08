Kalvakuntla Kavitha prays God to free people from Covid

Nizamabad : MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita said that she prayed Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy to save the people from Covid. She conducted special puja with family members at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Chaudhamma temples in Nandipet mandal in the district on Tuesday.

Door-to-door fever survey, conducted as the orders of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is a success, she said and added that the survey helped a lot in lowering corona positive cases.

In the wake of reports about third wave corona, she suggested the people to adopt personal hygiene and to take precautions. MLC Kavitha inspected the site in Chaudhamma temple.

She announced that she will construct a new temple with the help of villagers to their family deity Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Navasiddula Gutta Temple in Armoor. MLAs Jeevan Reddy, Guwwala Balaraju and others were present on the occasion.