Kalvakuntla Kavitha sends essentials to students stranded in UK
Highlights
Hyderabad: Former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha comes to the rescue of Telangana students stranded in UK and saves them from starvation by sending essentials.
Six students, hailing from Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Hyderabad districts who were pursuing their higher education in the University of Central Lancashire, Manchester are currently stranded in Manchester, UK.
The students had reached out to Kavitha at about 6 am (IST) and they were helped in less than 11 hours through the Telangana Jagruthi.
