  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kalvakuntla Kavitha skips ED inquiry citing petition pending in Supreme Court

BRS MLC K Kavitha
x

BRS MLC K Kavitha

Highlights

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday and sent her advocate Soma Bharat to the ED office expressing her inability to attend the inquiry since her petition was pending in the Supreme Court which would come for hearing on March 24.

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday and sent her advocate Soma Bharat to the ED office expressing her inability to attend the inquiry since her petition was pending in the Supreme Court which would come for hearing on March 24.

Kavitha had been insisting that the ED should inquire her at her home. She said that the women should be provided the facility of questioning at their homes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kalvakuntla Kavitha moved Supreme Court seeking directions to the Enforcement Directorate to inquire her at her home and to issue stay order on the probe.Chandrasekhar madam

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X