Kalvakuntla Kavitha to stage protest in Delhi on March 10 in demand to Women's Reservation Bill

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, president of Bharata Jagruti, demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill should be brought before the Parliament in honour of Women's Day. Kavita spoke to the media at her residence in Hyderabad and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party promised twice in its election manifesto about the Women's Reservation Bill and could not fulfill it.



The MLC announced that she will go on a one-day fast at Jantar Mantar in Delhi under the auspices of Bharat Jagruti on the 10th of this month. She said that all parties and communities are invited for this initiatio demanded that reservations should be given to women in the legislatures.

Kavitha demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed in the upcoming parliament session. She said that it is unfortunate that the population census is still not done and demanded that the OBC population be given separately in the population census. Kavitha suggested that reservations should be introduced according to the population ratio.