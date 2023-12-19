Kalyan Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak cheques distributed

Devarkadra: In a significant development at the Bhutpoor Municipality Center, 75 beneficiaries from the Bhutpoor Mandal received Kalyan Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques on Monday. The distribution was carried out by Devarkadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy in collaboration with government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA emphasised the Congress party’s commitment to women empowerment.

He mentioned having fulfilled two guarantees made during elections and pledged to implement additional assurances within the next 100 days. Current legislative procedures related to these commitments were also highlighted.