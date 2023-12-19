Live
- Hamas financier killed in airstrike, says IDF
- Google Maps to bring 'fuel-efficient routing' feature to help Indian users save fuel
- Delhi HC orders ED to disclose information on sexual harassment case under RTI Act
- HPS inspired students to achieve excellence: President
- TMC distancing itself from Mallick as name from forest dept invitation dropped
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- Redmi Note 13 Pro+ details officially released; India launch on January 4
Just In
Kalyan Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak cheques distributed
Highlights
In a significant development at the Bhutpoor Municipality Center, 75 beneficiaries from the Bhutpoor Mandal received Kalyan Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques on Monday
Devarkadra: In a significant development at the Bhutpoor Municipality Center, 75 beneficiaries from the Bhutpoor Mandal received Kalyan Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques on Monday. The distribution was carried out by Devarkadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy in collaboration with government officials.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA emphasised the Congress party’s commitment to women empowerment.
He mentioned having fulfilled two guarantees made during elections and pledged to implement additional assurances within the next 100 days. Current legislative procedures related to these commitments were also highlighted.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS