Kalyana Lakshmi cheques worth 81Lakhs distributed in Nirmal

Nirmal: The State government has launched Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme to support the poor parents financially in getting their daughters married, stated Environment and Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy.



He distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 81,59,512 to 82 beneficiaries at a programme at Divya Gardens in Nirmal on Friday. This includes 39 beneficiaries from Nirmal Urban mandal, 27 from Nirmal Rural mandal, two from Laxmanachanda mandal, and 14 from Soan mandal.

The Minister asked the gathering to maintain three feet social distance with others and cooperate with the district administration till March 7 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Zilla Parishad Chairman K Vijaya Lakshmi, Municipal Chairman Gandrath Eshwar, Library Chairman Rajendar, MPP Rameshwar Reddy and others were present.