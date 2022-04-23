Kamareddy: Breastfeeding like nectar for a baby, says Speaker Pocharam Srinivas

Banswada ( Kamareddy ): State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has said that it is mandatory for a newborn baby to colostrum.

A mega medical camp was organised on the premises of Banswada Government Junior College on Friday under the auspices of the District Medical Department as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" festival. The camp was inaugurated by Speaker Pocharam Srinivasareddy.

Srinivasareddy said that breastfeeding is like nectar to the baby. He pointed out that the breastfeeding of a baby for half an hour for two years after birth increases immunity.

The child would not get any diseases in the future. The Speaker urged the health staff to work hard to ensure that 100 per cent deliveries take place in the government hospital itself.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil said the government was providing supplementary nutrition to pregnant women and children through Anganwadi centres in the district. Collector Patil said that all kinds of tests and medical services are being provided free of cost to the poor through this camp. The Collector asked eligible couples to observe a two-year interval between each pregnancy. Jukkal MLA Hanumant Shinde said advised people not to eat vegetables and fruits that have been treated with chemicals. The MLA said that health can be maintained by eating vegetables and fruits that use organic fertilizers.

The camp was attended by District Medical Officer Laxman Singh, Supervisors Srinivas Prasad and Vijayalakshmi, District Farmer Coordinating Committee president Anjireddy, RDO Rajagoud, Cooperative Society chairman Kishtareddy and paramedics.