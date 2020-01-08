Trending :
Kamareddy: CAA is a must for Indian integrity

Kamareddy: The rally organised by the BJP district leaders and activists became tense when the police stopped the rally, which has no prior permission from the cops.

Party leaders and activists took out a rally here on Tuesday, in support of CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Speaking on the occasion, BJP district president Banala Lakshma Reddy said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) must be implemented to protect the integrity of India.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had stopped their rally to satisfy AIMIM leaders. Asserting that CAA is not a law against any Muslim, he urged the people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Party district in-charge Venkata Ramana Reddy and others participated in the rally.

