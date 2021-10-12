Kamareddy: Collector Jitesh V Patil takes part in Bathukamma festivities

Kamareddy: District Collector Jitesh V Patil on Monday said that the Bathukamma festival was also used as a tool of struggle in the Telangana State movement. Collector took part in the Batukamma celebrations that was held at the Integrated District Office Complex. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that there is a good tradition in Telangana to see women as equal to men for generations.

Collector Patil said that Sammakka Jatara and Bathukamma is an indicator of a woman's self-esteem. Women employees sang traditional songs and played the Bathukamma game. District Collector Jitesh V Patil, Additional Collector of District Local Bodies Venkatesh Dhotre and Additional District Collector in charge Venkata Madhavarao were present on the occasion.

First place went to ICDS, second place to BC Welfare and third place to SC Welfare. . District Collector Jitesh V Patil presented the prizes to the winners. District Women and Child Welfare Officer Saraswati, District Transport Officer Vani, Municipal Town Planning Officer Shailaja, TNGOS President Venkatereddy, General Secretary Sailu and representatives were present on the occasion.