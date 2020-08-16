Kamareddy: Do not dispute water projects, TS Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy urges AP government

Kamareddy: Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that despite becoming a democratic nation 74 years ago, people have not fully reaped the benefits of development and hence the gap between the rich and poor has widened.

Thus, we are moving forward with an action plan for the comprehensive welfare and development of the people in the State of Telangana.

The Legislative Speaker on Saturday hoisted the National Flag at the Kamareddy District Collector's Office celebrating India's Independence Day. Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker wished the people of Telangana and the Indians a happy 74th Independence Day.

Stating that Independence Day is a festival celebrated by 130 crore people of the country irrespective of caste, religion, rich or poor, the Speaker urged Chief Minister Jagan that the Andhra Pradesh government should not create controversy over the water of the Godavari and Krishna rivers.

Reddy said that the Kaleshwaram project was constructed in accordance with the water allocations made by the Bachawat Tribunal.

He also said that the past Andhra Pradesh rulers had done grave injustice to the erstwhile Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts by illegally diverting Krishna river water to Kaveri, Penna and Tungabhadra basins.