Kamareddy: Donate plasma says Kamareddy Blood Donor Group Manager Balu

Kamareddy: The Kamareddy Blood Donor Group Manager Balu gave a call to the persons, who were cured of Covid-19 disease, to come forward to donate plasma.

The group conducted a blood donation camp at Manjeera Degree College here on Sunday. The college staff members donated two units of plasma.

Balu said that they had organised the blood donation camp following the advice of HMTV reporter Ambheer Rajasekhar@ Raju during the lockdown, who donated blood for 75th time and saved a woman, who underwent uterus surgery. About 227 units of blood had been collected and donated during the last three months.

Balu said many people in Kamareddy district have recovered from Covid disease and such people are eligible to donate plasma. Anyone wishing to donate plasma should contact 9492874006, he informed.