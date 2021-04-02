Kamareddy: Joint survey to curtail boundary disputes between Revenue, Forest departments

Kamareddy: Jukkal MLA Hanmanth Shinde said the revenue and forest departments should conduct a joint survey if they want to curtail the boundary disputes between the two departments.

A village-wise review meeting over the boundaries of disputed lands between revenue and forest departments in six mandals in Jukkal constituency, was held at Rythu Vedika Bhavan at Pedda Kodapagal mandal headquarters on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanmanth Shinde assured the farmers that they need not bother about the joint survey. He said ROR title deeds for the land would be issued after the survey and the officials concerned will determine the boundaries of the disputed lands.

The MLA also said that pattas related to revenue and ROFR would be given as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He announced that the forest percentage in his constituency has increased by 3.6% through Haritha Haram programme during the last six and a half years, which need to be continued He said the revenue and forest land disputes were under review for the last three months and the records would be examined, and remaining land would be demarcated.

He said a joint survey would be conducted with the Survey Land Record Department. District Collector A Sharath explained that Dharani portal was introduced to address registration issues and corrections were made on this portal to create awareness among the villagers.

Sharath further added that forest lands should be protected and action would be taken anyone occupies these lands. RDO Raja Goud, Nizamabad and Kamareddy District Forest Officer Sunil, District Survey Land Record AD Srinivas, Tahsildar Sai Bhujang Rao, forest officers, revenue officers, surveyors, sarpanches, MPTCs and single window chairman attended the meeting.