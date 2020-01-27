Kamareddy: K Satyanarayana new Yellareddy civic chief

Kamareddy: Ninth ward councillor Kudumula Satyanarayana of TRS was elected as the chairman and fifth ward councillor Mustala Sujatha was elected as the vice-chairperson of Yellareddy municipality at a meeting on Monday. K Satyanarayana and Sujatha took oath of office in the presence of Yellareddy Divisional Revenue Officer Devender Reddy.



M Sujata was elected as the vice-chairperson with the support of eight councillors.

In the recently held municipal elections, the TRS won nine wards and Congress won three seats.

After the oath taking ceremony, Yellareddy MLA Jajala Surender, chairman and vice-chairperson and councillors thanked the people for electing them and assured of developing the municipality.