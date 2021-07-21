Kamareddy: Koulas Nala project gates opened

Kamareddy: One of the Kaulas Nala Project flood gates was lifted on Tuesday morning and water was released to the bottom.

Project Deputy Engineer Dattetrayya and Assistant Engineer Ravinder lifted the gate number 5 of the Kaulas Nala project at Jukkal Mandal in Kamareddy district and released 284 cusecs of water into the project.

The project was at full capacity on Tuesday morning with an inflow of 359 cusecs of water from the upper area into it.

According to project officials, 284 cusecs of water has flowed through the flood gates and 75 cusecs through the main canal to harvest rainfed crops. Currently the project water level is stable. Officials are staying at the project and monitoring the situation from time to time.

Project Deputy Engineer Dattetrayya, AE Ravinder, Sarpanch Power Kisan, Work Inspector Poshetti, Riaz, Ashwant, Srisailam, project staff and others were present on the occasion.

Due to heavy rains in the upper reaches, the Kaulas Nala project has reached almost full water level. The officials have appealed to the people along the banks of the Kaulas Wagu and Manjira rivers to be vigilant.