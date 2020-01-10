Kamareddy: Land disputes will be resolved soon, Collector Dr. N Satyanarayana assures farmers

Kamareddy: Land disputes will be resolved soon, District Collector Dr N Satyanarayana assured the farmers during Palle Pragathi programme at Baswapur and Koulas villages in Jukkal mandal on Friday. He inaugurated nursery in Baswapur village on the occasion.



Referring to the problem of about 15,000 acres in the district, the Collector assured the farmers that the government will do justice to them. He also told them that part-B and pattadar passbooks. The Collector asked everyone in the village to participate actively in the development of the village. Satyanarayana watered the plants on the occasion.

PD Chandramohan Reddy, Banswada RDO Rajeshwar, Baswapur Sarpanch Ravi Patil, MPDO Yugendar Reddy, DLPO Srinivas, MPP Yashoda Nilu Patil, ZPTC Lakshmi Bai Dadarao Patil, Kavalas Sarpanch Golla Hanmandlu, Deputy Tahsildar Venkatesh, mandal-level officials, public representatives and villagers participated in the programme.