Kamareddy: Milk bath performed to KCR's portrait

Kamareddy: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasheka Rao "Frontier Ambedkar" Kamareddy District Gazited and Non Gaited employees Unions JAC Dayanandrao and N Venkatreddy were announced.

The employees performed palabhishekam and poured milk on portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday on the premises of the Integrated District Office Complex under the patronage of Telangana NGO, Teachers Unions, fourth-class employees' leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamareddy District Non Gazetted Employees Union President N Venkat Reddy said that "he hoped that Dalit Bandhu Scheme would help the economic and social development of the poor Dalits. Reddy said government employees unions from 33 districts across the State were happy with the CM's announcement about Dalit Bhandu. He said 42,000 Dalits in the State are working as government employees in various categories.

Dayanand Rao, president of the District Gazetted Employees Union, said that Chief Minister KCR had introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme for Dalits in a way that no one had done for the welfare of Dalits for the last 75 years. He reminded that since the formation of SC Corporation in 1974, loans have been provided to Dalits through bank linkages. But without any bank linkage, giving Rs 10 lakh directly to a Dalit family with one hundred per cent subsidy is a historic thing. He also said that resolving long-pending employee promotions and giving PRCs were unforgettable and that the State government was an employee-friendly government.

SC Welfare Officer Rajitha, TGO District President Devender, TNGO Secretary Sailu, Associate President Nagraj, Vice President Chakradhar, Devender, Telangana Gazetted Employees District Secretary Sai Reddy, union leaders and employees were also present.