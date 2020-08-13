Kamareddy: MLA Hanmanth Shinde calls for awareness on Telangana welfare schemes

Kamareddy: MLA Hanmanth Shinde called on the people of Telangana to be aware of the many welfare schemes being implemented by the Telangana government to improve the living standards of fishermen, including the distribution of free fish seed.

Shinde along with Fisheries District Officer Purnima, TRS activists, local bodies public representative and fisherman released the fish seed in Kammari tank at Bichkunda mandal headquarters on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the government was providing Rs 4 lakh relief and another Rs 2 lakh from the insurance company to support the entire family of a fisherman in case of accidental death.

The Jukkal MLA also said that it was the TRS government that worked for the betterment of the Gangaputras in the State after the formation of Telangana State.

Informing that 95,400 fish seeds were left in the pond, the MLA said that the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken an oath to improve the lives of Gangaputras who earn their livelihood by catching fish. So, we are distributing fish to the Gangaputras on 100 per cent subsidy. In addition, two-wheelers and four-wheelers were distributed to fishermen to sell the fish through marketing.

In addition to this, the MLA said that the credit for setting up market centres for fish sales at each mandal headquarter goes to the TRS government and recalled that the supply of fish seed was previously handed over to private individuals which also meant that the fishermen had to pay money.

He also stated that the BCs were benefiting from the fact that the government was now taking the responsibility and selecting and distributing only the best type and the ones most in demand.

Asking the Gangaputras not to sell their fish to looters Shinde advised the fishermen to sell them directly to the consumers at the market centres set up by the State government.

MPP Ashok Patil, ZPTC Natcher Bharati Raju, Sarpanch Srirekha Raju, Deputy Sarpanch Nagraj, MPDO Sudhakar Reddy, AE Chandu, minority leader Sheikh Pasha, Vice MPP Raju Patil, TRS Mandal Party President Venkat Rao Desai, fisheries department staff Jairaj, Suresh, TRS leaders, activists and others were also present.