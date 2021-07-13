Kamareddy: Nallavagu Bridge cut off by floods

Kamareddy: A road bridge collapsed at Thimma Nagar village under Pitlam Mandal in Kamareddy district on Monday morning.

The bridge over the Nallavagu was used by the Narayan khed-Kamareddy road for vehicular traffic. Traffic between Narayan Khed in Sangareddy district and Pitlam Mandal in Kamareddy district was disrupted due to the bridge being cut off. The Nallavagu project in Sirgapur mandal of Sangareddy district is nearing completion.

With the flow of floodwater in excess, the project capacity is flowing down the Nallavagu. Though the Nizamabad erstwhile district did not receive any rainfall from the last week of June to the first week of July. Still, there is excess rainfall in erstwhile Nizamabad district. Streams and ponds have been flooded with heavy rains over the past three days.

Nizamabad district Chinna Mavandha 107.5, mm, Ranjal 94.8mm Navipet 89mmMakloor 88.5mm Rainfall received till Monday 8am. The Nallaga road bridge is in a dilapidated condition and was cut off due to heavy flood water.

There are about 137 such bridges in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts which are in dilapidated condition, an official said, following the rule of anonymity.

The people of Sanga Reddy and Kamareddy districts travel through the Nallavagu Bridge, public transport in both the districts has been hampered due to the bridge being severed. Authorities seem to be least bothered to take any action in this reguard.