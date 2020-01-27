Top
Kamareddy racing towards development: Collector Satyanarayana

Kamareddy racing towards development: Collector SatyanarayanaDistrict Collector Satyanarayana hoisting the national flag on 71st Republic Day at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kamareddy on Sunday
Kamareddy: The Kamareddy district is moving fast towards development, stated District Collector Satyanarayana. He hoisted the national flag on 71st Republic Day at a programme at Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Sunday and took the police salute.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector gave a call to all to protect the girl child and to get them educated. He requested all the people in the society to take the responsibility to prevent the attacks on women and urged the parents to up bring their children, especially boys with discipline and moral values.

The rally with tableaux of various government departments explaining their role and highlighting various welfare schemes introduced by the State government engaged the audience. Dance performances by students were impressive.

Later District Collector Satyanarayana presented commendation papers to the talented staff of various departments.

