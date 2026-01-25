MP: Three, including two minors, killed as clay mine collapse in Singrauli

A devastating accident in the Kudwar police outpost area under Jiawan police station in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh claimed the lives of three women, while two others sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred when a mound of earth in an informal clay mine suddenly collapsed, burying five women who had gone to extract white clay locally known as "chhui".

The victims, all residents of nearby Parsohar and Harha villages, were reportedly digging for the soft white clay commonly used for various domestic and traditional purposes.

According to police and local administration sources, the group was engaged in manual excavation when the unstable pit walls gave way without warning, trapping them under tons of soil.

Villagers rushed to the scene upon hearing cries for help and immediately alerted authorities.

Police teams, along with local rescue personnel, arrived promptly and initiated operations to free the trapped women. Despite efforts, three were declared dead on the spot due to suffocation and crush injuries.

The deceased have been identified as: Preeti Singh, 10 years old, Basanti, 16 years old and Phoolmati Yadav, 50 years old. The two survivors, Kausalya Singh (50) and Sakmuni Singh (45), were extricated with injuries and rushed to the Community Health Centre in Devsar for medical treatment.

Their condition is reported as stable but under observation. Police officials said the women had ventured into the mine to collect clay for personal or small-scale use.

Authorities suspect the site may have been an unregulated or abandoned pit, raising concerns over safety in such informal mining activities prevalent in rural areas.

Police are investigating whether others might have been present or trapped, though initial reports indicate only these five were involved. A full rescue and inspection operation has been launched by the district administration to assess the site and prevent further incidents.

This tragic event highlights the persistent risks faced by rural communities dependent on unregulated earth extraction for livelihood or household needs.

Local officials have urged caution and stricter oversight of such sites to avert similar mishaps. The families of the deceased are receiving immediate assistance, and an inquiry into the circumstances is underway.