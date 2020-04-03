Kamareddy: Self-restraint must to control corona says Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

Birkur (Kamareddy): Assmebly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that everyone should be self-restraint for the prevention of coronavirus.

On Thursday, he performed a special puja at Sri Rama Temple in Birkur mandal headquarters on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

Later speaking at a press meet, the Speaker advised the people to maintain social distance across the State and added that grain purchasing centers will be set up in every village.

He was accompanied by NDCCB Chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy, MPP Ravi, Society Chairman Gandhi and TRS leaders.