Telangana: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has urged everyone to cooperate with the authorities in conducting house-to-house survey

Kamareddy: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has urged everyone to cooperate with the authorities in conducting house-to-house survey for the prevention of coronavirus pandemic.

He held a review meeting with the officials and public representatives on the measures being taken by Kamareddy district and Banswada constituency officials to prevent coronavirus at MLA camp office here on Wednesday.

The Speaker said surveys and lockdown are for the good of the public and they need to provide information to the survey enumerators. The government can provide better medical services to the public by enumerators visiting their houses and recording personal information.

Reddy told that in our country, as many as 1,420 people were infected and more than 50 deaths occurred. In Telangana State, 70 people got sick and six died. He said that no positive cases have been reported in Kamareddy district till date. But three of the six people of Kamareddy district, who participated in the Delhi religious gathering, were tested positive of Covid-19.

Two of these belongs to Banswada and the infected were shifted to Gandhi Hospital. The district officials are conducting surveys to find relatives and friends, who are close to them.

Samples were collected and sent to laboratories for testing. The Speaker said that the officials are taking steps to prevent the spread of the corona epidemic and appealed the public to remain in their houses till April 14th. District Collector Dr A Sharath, District SP Swetha Reddy, DCCB president Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy and other officials attended the review meeting.