Kamareddy: Telangana leads in fish production says Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Kamareddy: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said about 3.35 crore fish seeds would be released in 578 ponds in Kamareddy district as per of Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao. Along with MP BB Patil, MLA Surender and District Collector Dr A Sharath the Minister released fish seeds in a pond at Adluru village in Yellareddy mandal on Friday.

The Minister said no State in the country took up welfare schemes for fishermen like the TRS government is doing. The dropping of fish seeds will provide an income of Rs 70 crore to fishermen families in Kamareddy district. About 82 crore fish seeds will be distributed free of cost to the people of Backward Class communities like Mudiraj and Besta across the State, he added.

Minister Prashant Reddy said the Chief Minister is taking the Blue Revolution forward by spending Rs 52 crore across the State and the fishermen families in the State will get an income of Rs 1,100 crore.

The Blue Revolution will provide more jobs to BC community people. Prashant said Telangana is a leader in self-sufficiency of agricultural allied professions.