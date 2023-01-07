Kamareddy tense as cops detain Sanjay, Shabbir

Kamareddy: Kamareddy bandh, called by the farmers' association with the support of the BJP and Congress, opposing the proposed master plan to set up industrial zone, ended with a clash between the police and farmers on Friday.

Since morning, the police had arrested several leaders of farmers' association when they attempted to stage dharnas at various points. This included former BJP MLA A Ravinder Reddy and Congress leader Mohd Ali Shabbir as they tried to sit on a dharna in front of the Collectorate.

The situation turned tense with state BJP president Bandi Sanjay launching 'Chalo Collectorate' programme in the evening after calling on the family of the farmer Ramulu, who committed suicide fearing that he would lose his agriculture land. Farmers and BJP activists participated in the Chalo Collectorate programme demanding an explanation from District Collector Jitesh Patel. The police which was present in large numbers had kept the gates of the Collectorate locked and tried to prevent the agitators. This led to jostling between the two sides. Meanwhile, some farmers, jumping over the gates, entered the Collectorate premises. Finally, the police arrested Bandi Sanjay.

Earlier, Sanjay expressed his solidarity with the family of Ramulu. Later talking to the media, he said he was moved by the suicide of the farmer. He alleged that Municipal Administration Minister K T Ramarao was "Minister for Real Estate." Sanjay also consoled the bereaved family members of Ramulu. He said the agitation would be intensified if the government does not withdraw the master plan. A large number of policemen were deployed in the neighbouring villages of Adlur Yellareddy, Tekrial, Ilchapur, Adlur and Lingpur. Police stopped vehicles to check if farmers from neighbouring districts were entering Kamareddy district and took the farmers coming from neighbouring villages into preventive custody. All the commercial establishments and educational institutions remained closed and the transport services came to a grinding halt during the day-long bandh. Farmers have taken up the fight against the master plan under which the government proposed to acquire farm lands in eight villages surrounding Kamareddy town.

