Kamareddy: Tension in village over dispute over water connection

Kamareddy: Tension prevailed in a village of Jukkal mandal in the district on Sunda when the Sarpanch refused to give connection from the newly constructed water tank to Dalits' homes.



According to sources, the clash broke out about the water source that pitted the BCs and SC. The BCs refused to give connection to Dalits in the village from the newly constructed water tank. This created anger among the Dalit youth against the BC community. As the tension prevailed in the village, police force was deployed in the village to prevent the possible clashes between the two caste people.

Banswada DSP Damodar Reddy, CI Sajid Ullah, Jukkal, Bichkunda, Madnur, Pedda Kodapagal SIs are patrolling at junction of the village. DSP conducted investigation in front of village Anjaneyadi temple.

The Dalit Wada in Padampally village of Jukkal mandal has a water shortage problem. The sarpanch refused to give a connection from the overhead tank. He locked the tank to the motor pump house. As a result of the dispute erupted between the two communities. Some Dalits demanded that the village sarpanch should give a connection from a new water tank built near the SC colony in the village.