Kamareddy: Villagers told to plan Palle Pragathi works

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr Sarath said on Sunday that planned development would take place under the Palle Pragathi programme. He was inspecting the Shramadanam activities at Chinna Mallareddy village in Kamareddy mandal. He lauded the villagers for coming forward to render voluntary service for the development of the village.

The Collector called upon the villagers to take an active interest in chalking out action plans for the development of their areas. Everyone should join hands during the Palle Pragathi programme and with the cooperation of all it would be possible to provide necessary infrastructure and amenities in the villages, the Collector said. He asked them to keep their surroundings clean and hygienic. On the occasion, he directed officials to carry out dredging works in sewers. He suggested that six plants be supplied to each house and ensure that they are planted.

He called for avenue plantation along roads and increasing the green cover in the villages. He also advised the people to practise waste segregation into wet and dry wastes. He desired that the gram panchayat explore ways to increase its revenue so as to be self-sufficient.

The programme was attended by APD Sayanna, MPDO Nageswara Rao, Sarpanch Ratnabai, Secretary Maunika, members of self-help groups and officials of various departments.