Kamareddy: Yellareddy MLA tests positive for coronavirus

Another TRS MLA Surender from Yellareddy assembly constituency in Kamareddy district has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. MLA Surender was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and is undergoing treatment.

The health officials are identifying the primary contacts of the MLA to conduct coronavirus tests. Meanwhile, the family of Surender moved into isolation and will undergo tests.

MLAs who got infected with the coronavirus include Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy (Jangaon), Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy (Nizamabad Rural), Korukanti Chander (Ramagundam), Gudem Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru), Bigala Ganesh (Nizamabad Urban), Vivekananda Goud (Quthbullapur), Manchireddy Kishan Reddy (Ibrahimpatnam). Also, minister Mahmood Ali, deputy speaker Padmarao, mayor Bonthu Rammohan had also tested positive and recovered from the virus.

On Wednesday, Telangana reported 1,763 positive cases and eight fatalities. The total cases in Telangana touched 95,700 while the death toll reached 719. Around 7,97,470 tests were conducted by the government across the state so far.