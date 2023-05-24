Kamineni hospitals successfully performs life-saving Bentall procedure on Marfan Syndrome patient

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, have successfully performed a life-saving Bentall procedure on a 35-year-old patient. Ramisetty Annamma Naidu, hailing from Suryapet, was brought to Kamineni Hospitals with complaints of chest pain and difficulty in breathing. Following clinical examination, doctors came to the conclusion that the patient was suffering from Marfan syndrome, a connective tissue disorder.

The Bentall procedure is a complex open cardiac surgery used to treat the combined disease of the aortic valve and ascending aorta, which is common in patients with Marfan syndrome. In this procedure, the aortic valve, aortic root, and part of the ascending aorta are removed and replaced with a composite graft, and the coronary arteries are re-implanted into the graft.

Dr. Rajesh Deshamukh, Senior Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, Hyderabad, said, “The procedure took about 5-6 hours to complete and involved the removal of the diseased aortic valve, aortic root, and part of the ascending aorta. The remaining coronary buttons and part of the healthy ascending aorta were used to suture the available composite graft with a valve. The coronary buttons were then implanted, and an adequate length of the graft was sutured to the healthy ascending aorta. Bleeding is a major risk factor in this surgery, but the patient did not require blood transfusions during or after the surgery.”

A team comprising expert surgeons, Dr. Rajesh Deshamukh and Dr. Vishal Khante, Senior Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Suresh, Senior Cardiac Anaesthesiologist, and Dr. Smrithi, Cardiac Anaesthesiologist, performed the complex surgery.

The patient was allowed to walk on the second day post-surgery, and was discharged on the fifth day. While the surgery is not risk-free, a good surgical technique can mitigate the risks. The patient can resume normal activities within two weeks.