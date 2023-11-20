Kandala lists sops if BRS elected

Palair (Khammam): Palair MLA and BRS candidate Kandala Upender Reddy is receiving grand welcome in every corner of the constituency.On Sunday he conducted his campaign in Turakagudem village in Kusumanchimandal and said that the pink party always stood by the poor. He listed out various programmes grounded for the uplift of the poor across the state. After the formation of Telangana, the BRS party brought light in the lives of the poor, he pointed out. Kandala reminded the people of many schemes such as RythuBandhu, RythuBima, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, DalitaBandu, BC Bandu, KCR Kit.

After the BRS comes to power once again, women would be given Rs 3,000 each everymonth. Gas cylinder will be provided for Rs 400, and support pension would be hiked Rs 5,000, disability pension to Rs 6,000, RythuBandhu to Rs 16,000 and the maximum limit of Aarogyashriwould be Rs 15 lakh. He added that everyone who has a white ration card would be provided fine rice and brought under the insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh.