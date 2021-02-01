Kandukur: Polio vaccination begins in Ranga Reddy district

Kandukur: Polio vaccination drives commenced across Ranga Reddy district on Sunday.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated the polio vaccination programme at the Kandukur mandal center in Ranga Reddy district, along with District Medical Officer Swarajya Lakshmi on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that polio drops should be given to newborns to children up to five years old for a polio-free society. Local representatives, health department officials and others were also present.

Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav on Sunday launched the polio vaccination process by administering polio drops to some kids aged 0 to 5 years at local bus bay.

ZP Vice Chairman Eta Ganesh, MPP Idris, ZPTC Venkat Ram Reddy, CI Sridhar and others were also present.

Kalwakurty MLA Jaipal Yadav administered polio drops to children at Amangal government hospital. ZPTC Anuradha Patya Nayak, Vice MPP Anantha Reddy, Municipal Chairman Rampal, Vice Chairman Durgayya, MPTC Kumar were also present.

Nandigama MPP Priyanka Shiva Shankar Goud launched polio vaccination programme at Primary Health Center in Nandigama zone of Shadnagar constituency. MPTC Krishna, Kumar Swamy Goud and Dr Palguni were also present.

Ranga Reddy Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anita Harinath Reddy launched the polio vaccination programme by giving polio drops to children at Kandukur Primary Health Center. Local public representatives and officials were also present.