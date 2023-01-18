  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kanti Velugu and other schemes explained to national leaders

Kanti Velugu and other schemes explained to national leaders
x

Kanti Velugu and other schemes explained to national leaders

Highlights

Harish Rao accompanies the national leaders during the exhibition kept at Collectorate

Khammam: The guests went around and saw the photo exhibition themed on various schemes of the Telangana government. The Chief Minister KCR and secretary Shanti Kumari explained about Kanti Velugu scheme

Health Minister T Harish Rao explained about the scheme to the guests as the beneficiaries were undergoing eye screening at the Collectorate premises.

The chief ministers handed over the spectacles to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X