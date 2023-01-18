Kanti Velugu and other schemes explained to national leaders

Khammam: The guests went around and saw the photo exhibition themed on various schemes of the Telangana government. The Chief Minister KCR and secretary Shanti Kumari explained about Kanti Velugu scheme



Health Minister T Harish Rao explained about the scheme to the guests as the beneficiaries were undergoing eye screening at the Collectorate premises.

The chief ministers handed over the spectacles to the beneficiaries on the occasion.